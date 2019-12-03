Celebrate the release of SCN writer’s book at the Lizard Lounge

Come out to the Lizard Lounge and celebrate the release of “Heroin’s Harbour,” the forthcoming book by Spare Change News Columnist, Vendor, and Poetry Editor Marc Goldfinger on Sunday, Dec. 8.

The night will kick off with a poetry slam at 8p.m., and Marc will take the stage to do a reading at about 9:30p.m. The poetry slam will be backed by the music of jazz band The Jeff Robinson Trio, and Marc’s book will be for sale at the event.

The Lizard Lounge is located at 1667 Massachusetts Ave., below the Cambridge Common restaurant.

