Just in Time For the Holidays

Back in 1989 a man named Albert Turner aka “the Root Doctor” who was a major part of Martin Luther King’s Civil Rights movement spoke of a government that had no need for poor people.

Those words probably never rang any truer than they do now. The Trump Administration recently hired Robert Marbut as the new head of the Interagency Council on Homelessness whose claim to fame was as one of the principals of the Ten Year Plan To End Homelessness circa 2002.

Who is Robert Marbut you ask? Well for starters his whole approach is to ban folks from feeding homeless people in the street. In fact it was Marbut who was involved behind the scenes when a 90 year old man was arrested for feeding the homeless in Florida. He’s totally against the concept of Housing First and would rather force people into these big box shelters which are more like prisons and people are treated as such in these places. They’re made to sleep on mats until they can earn an actual bed.

You’re then made to choose services that you made not need or don’t even want. Many shelters operated that way in the 90’s and some still do. And if you choose not to stay in one of these shelters you can and will be thrown in jail, plus there’s no link to any housing. Remember Marbut does not believe in housing first. He’s more about just finding a way to just get people of the street to hide them from the ruling class crowds who don’t want to see poor people around period.

This is a guy who once said “feeding people has never gotten a single person out of homelessness.” True but people shouldn’t have to go hungry because they’re poor either which brings me to the other gift Trump is providing to the poor this year, cutting off Food Stamps. For years the ruling class has made many attempts to cut SNAP benefits Millions of folks who are not just homeless but work low wage jobs and have a hard time making ends meet need SNAP.

Now those folks may be cut off. In many states there is a work requirement that any able-bodied person that receives food stamps needs to work 20 hours per week. The Trump Administration is going to whittle that down even further and come April 2020 more than 2 million people will be told to go hungry.

Now the Ruling Class who are the only ones that are going to benefit from all this will expect us to sit on our hands and do nothing, say nothing. They would be wrong. We are not going to just sit idly by and let men, women, and children go without being fed. We won’t stand Idly by and let our brothers and sisters be herded off to these prisons for poor people, We will feed, clothe, house, and protect them. We will help them use their voices, We will not stand for this. Our numbers are greater than yours. We will gather ourselves and you will not be able to silence or stop us.

