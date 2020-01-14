Today: Rally for rent control outside of State House hearing

The Massachusetts legislature will hold a hearing today, Tuesday, Jan. 14, on a bill aimed at restoring the ability of cities and towns in Massachusetts to implement rent control in their respective municipalities.

At 1p.m. a number of activist organizations will rally outside of the State House in support of the bill.

The bill is sponsored by State Representatives Michael Connolly and Nika Elugardo.

Massachusetts passed a law banning rent control in 1994, and since then rents have skyrocketed in Boston, as well as other parts of Massachusetts, making it harder and harder for poor and working class families to survive in this state.

