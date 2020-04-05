” First they came for the Socialists … I did not speak out …

and there was no one left to speak for me.” — Martin Niemoller

It always closes in on you the same way.



When it was about being

kidnapped (back) into slavery.



Or when peoples have been, are

plagued by epidemic genocides;



color-coded, race-and-gender or

faith-based oppressions such as



still raging pandemic patriarchies;

and when falsely accused, unjustly



arrested, convicted, wrongfully

sentenced just for being “other than”,



having already been imprisoned

in poverty, or for slipping, falling



into the hole of addiction, homelessness;

or otherwise scourged



as we all are presently by this

fast-spreading genderless, raceless,



classless, religionless, seemingly

apocalyptic COVID-19 pathogen’s



impendiing indiscriminate world-wide

wipe out of so many:

… Many Thousands Gone …

First it happens to a friend’s friends’ friends.

Then it’s a few of your friend’s friends.



After that it’s an acquaintance.

Then a friend. Eventually, friends,



a family member or two.

Finally, in mind during daytime, in nightmare



during bits of fitful sleep you wonder if what has happened and is happening



will happen …

Everett Hoagland was the first Poet Laureate of New Bedford. He is a recent recipient of the annual, national Langston Hughes Society Award. His poetry has been regularly published in periodicals and anthologies for over half a century. One of his recent books is Ocean Voices, published by Spinner Publications.