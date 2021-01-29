By Al Action, Vendor-Writer
Love isn’t overrated.
It’s no accident we met.
It was a match made in Heaven.
Give me a minute of your time.
Sit down next to me for a moment.
Let’s talk.
You think I love you.
I think you’re right.
You gave me a life I always wanted.
A life with the woman I love.
The most honest thing I can say to you,
I am so glad that I’m in love
with an incredible woman.
I remember the first time
we went out on a date.
I was very much impressed
with who you are.
I remember the first time
you put your hand into mine
on the elevator
after the evening movie.
I remember the first time
you kissed me
behind that tree
during our walk in the park
with your dog.
I remember the first time
we had ice cream together.
I pushed the strawberry ice cream cone
onto your nose
then licked it off
and gave you a kiss.
Remember?
I do.