The "Fridge in the Square" Slider UncategorizedJanuary 29, 2021 By Editor The "Fridge in the Square," which can be found at 52 Church Street in Cambridge, is Harvard Square's first community fridge. Anyone can donate perishable and pantry food items for the taking by those in need. The initiative is a collaboration between The Sinclair, Y2Y, Trinity Property Management, the Harvard Square Business Association, and Cambridge residents like George and Matthew Periera and Al Salvia.